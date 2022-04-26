Prep for a frosty morning

The sunshine is slowly returning to the entire forecast area after a cool and cloudy start to the day. Showers left the southeast late this morning, so a return to the sunshine will help make this cool day a little better. Temperatures are well below where they have been, struggling to move through the 50s this afternoon. The best we will make is the low 60s.

Due to clearing skies overnight, light winds, and the cool air in place, strong radiational cooling will bring our temperatures down into the 30s and near frost category for most location in the forecast area. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued and will be in effect tomorrow morning. Plants will need to be protected from these harsh late-season temperatures.

Skies will remain mostly clear through the day Wednesday as high pressure continues over the region. Winds out of the northeast will keep temperatures on the cool side for a few more afternoons. A warmup will take place late week as a storm system gets closer, promising more rain for the coming weekend.