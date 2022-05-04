Quiet weather before late-week activity

Clouds have been stubborn today, not wanting to break. Even as we sit in between two systems, we will not get abundant sunshine out of the mix. Clouds will slowly break some overnight allowing for some cooling to happen. Prep for a cool morning with temperatures expected to bottom out around 50 degrees.

As we progress through Thursday, the holes in the clouds will fill back in as we get closer to our next system. Storms will begin to roll into the forecast area late Thursday and continue into the overnight hours for Friday. After that, additional waves of rain and thunderstorms will fire up across the region as we get the warm front/cold front combo and surface low. Heavy rain and abundant lightning will be the case under the stronger storms. Some on Friday could push severe limits with damaging wind gusts. Saturday, storms will move out, but showers will be left behind on the cool side of the system. Showers will continue through Derby Day but should taper off around the evening hours.

Temperatures will be warm for the next few, making it into the mid-70s for Thursday and Friday. We will cool behind the front on Saturday, dropping into the middle to upper 60s. After all of the rain leaves, we get a nice summer-like and sunny pattern for next week.