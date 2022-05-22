Rain and storms again Sunday

The MaxTrack is showing only light showers sitting along I-65 this morning. This line is slowly moving east and will pick up energy later today. Other than that, we’re on the cloudy side this morning with temperatures only slightly cooler than this time yesterday. Most spots are running in the low to middle 60s.

As we progress into the daylight hours, temperatures will warm, but not much. Clouds will be sticking around and with a changing wind (SW to NW), cooler air will suppress temperatures in the low to middle 70s this afternoon.

Storms will flare up along the cold front which has stalled over the forecast area. We’ll start to notice the pickup in activity right around and a little after midday. Showers will grow and some will cluster together. Heavy rain and lightning will be main threats with these storms. Some strong wind gusts and hail could also be produced in the stronger cells.

The line will continue to progress eastward through the day but will take it’s time leaving. Expect shower and storm activity to continue for the southeast KY counties for a majority of the afternoon/evening. Overnight, another round of rain will set up along the boundary keeping showers in place most of Monday as well.

Rain amounts through Tuesday morning look to push 0.25” to 0.50” in the Bluegrass with the south and southeastern counties collecting upwards of an inch to 1.5.” With the scattered nature of these storms, not all locations will fall in these categories. Your individual results may vary.