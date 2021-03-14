Rain chances increasing

As we’re waking up and changing those clocks that haven’t changed, we also get a changing weather pattern promising more activity. So far things are quiet with cloudy coverage increasing and temperatures running cold, in the middle or upper 30s. This is another 10-15-degree drop compared to 24-hours ago.

Showers are few in the region so far. The MaxTrack is picking up a few light drizzle showers or more likely some virga. It’s only a matter of time before light rain moves into the area. Showers will be scattered in nature today. Rain amounts will run to about a trace. This will be more nuisance rain than anything. Light drizzle with mist at times as well. Overall, it’s not going to be the best-looking day, but you might get through most of it without much in the way of rain. Moving into Monday, the cold front with the storm will move closer and eventually cross the state. This will bring in a better chance for rain showers and eventual thunderstorms. Timing is looking to put the line of rain in the Central corridor (between I-65 & I-75) in the early afternoon of Monday and moving through the eastern counties through the rest of the day. A few strong wind gusts and heavy rain are possible with a few spots in the line. However, this will be mostly a line of light to moderate rain. Collective rain amounts will run up to a quarter of an inch with localized spots to an inch possible. We’ll get a break Tuesday with more sunshine and a temperature boost before entering another active pattern for the middle and end of the work week.

