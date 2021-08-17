Rain from Fred arrives in Kentucky

This afternoon showed two different types of active weather on the MaxTrack. Widespread stratiform rainfall associated with the rapidly diminishing tropical system Fred has been soaking the southeast and eastern counties since early this morning. On the other side of the forecast area, isolated to scattered clusters of rain and thunderstorms have been forming. It did not take long for temperatures in these areas to reach the 80s. Therefore, cumulus building has resulted in pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

The two patterns will work side-by-side through the middle of the week. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the four counties along the Virginia state line. 1” to 3” of rainfall from Fred, in addition to saturated soil from previous rains may cause rapidly rising water scenarios. Watch for high water no matter where you live, as even the thunderstorm clusters could cause isolated incidents of flash flooding. Another wave of rain and thunderstorms will arrive on the tail end of Fred late week, and another cold front is expected to keep rain chances up through the weekend.