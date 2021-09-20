Rain & storms before the cool down

Temperatures are not suffering despite the abundant cloud coverage. We’ve successfully reached the mid-to-upper 70s this afternoon with some outlier locations reaching the 80s. Still, the pattern of the day is wet. Showers will continue through the rest of the day.

Once the weekend cold front passed us by on Sunday, the moisture “door” was opened. This transport of healthy Gulf of Mexico moisture has been juicing up the atmosphere which has had no trouble translating it down to the ground. Rain hasn’t been overly heavy, and in some cases a light drizzle is all that’s occurred. Some areas in west-central Kentucky have has intense downpours. Eastern Kentucky counties have nothing registered on their rain gauge, despite minor showers in the area. All in all, it’s been a pretty annoying type of rain, but thankfully not causing any major flooding. Showers continue tonight, but wind down overnight. Clouds hang tough, but we should get a pretty sizable break in the action going into Tuesday morning.

Showers get going again as the strong cold front nears the forecast area, promising scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms. Showers and storms will continue into Wednesday as the low and front pass us. An additional 0.50 to 1.50” of rain is possible as the front crosses. A few leftover showers are expected on Thursday, but mostly that is the wrap up day for activity. You will feel the cool air that arrives behind this intense front. Temperatures drop from the upper 70s to the upper 60s late week. At least we get sunshine to go with the fall air for the first few days of fall.