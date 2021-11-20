Ramping up activity

Saturday is starting on a cold, but quiet note around the Commonwealth. Skies are mostly clear with only high cirrus in overhead. If you want a good view of the nearly full, but waning gibbous beaver moon, you can see it nice and bright before it sets around 8:30 this morning.

Skies will show a cloud coverage increase through the day today, especially in the evening as an initial wave of moisture drapes over the Ohio River. This will be mostly unsuccessful in bringing precipitation, but a few light showers are possible. Better chances for rain arrive early tomorrow morning. A warm front will lift north and bring a few showers to the Bluegrass and northern counties. Due to the warmer temperatures, rain is the only expected precipitation.

Widespread showers will move in through the morning hours on Sunday and continue through the day as the cold front arrives. Showers are expected to remain light to moderate, but we could get some decent rainfall from this one. Up to an inch of rain is possible across the forecast area.

Cold air pours in behind this front and we will take temperatures from the mild 50s this weekend to the cold upper 30s (for a high) by Monday. Better (and warmer) weather expected midweek.