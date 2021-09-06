Repeat...without the rinse

Skies have been clear today making for a nice-looking Monday. For those with the day off, you’ve had a real chance for some outdoor time. It’s warm today and it’s comfortable. The MaxTrack is clear and will remain as such through the rest of the day and tomorrow.

Sunday started rainy and ended cloudy for most and was the “downer” for the weekend. That was after a really nice Saturday. Today, we had another 180 in the forecast and sunshine is back for all. High pressure after the cold front yesterday is what’s driving the clear air. In addition, the dry air in place is making it feel really nice outside. Plenty of clearing allows for temperatures to increase. Despite it being a cold front, we’re running warmer this afternoon with temperatures topping out in the low to middle 80s. We’ll do it again tomorrow with similar conditions, just slightly warmer air in place.

The only hiccup in the 8 day is a weak cold front moving in for Wednesday. A few showers will be produced from it, but it’s not expected to be a real rainmaker. Instead, it delivers another batch of cooler and drier air for the end of the week. Our afternoon highs drop into the upper 70s again with dew point temperatures in the comfortable range. We go rain free through late week and into the weekend. This dry stretch looks to last for a while.