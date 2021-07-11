Scattered rain and storms…again

A line of rain is marching eastward this morning trying to bring another wave of rain to the forecast area. This is a leftover thunderstorm complex that left flooding and wind damage to areas in Western Kentucky. Now it’s a minor event only dropping light to moderate rain. Otherwise, it’s cloudy and a few degrees warmer than 24 hours ago, thanks to the cloudy skies.

Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms brought heavy rain and even a few damaging wind gusts to the forecast area yesterday. Rainfall amounts ranged from a few hundredths of an inch to over an inch in some locations. Wind damage reports were mainly localized in the Lakes Region with several small trees coming down and some power lines affected. In between the waves, things were actually pretty nice with sunshine and warm temperatures. Today will be similar. We have the first wave moving in already with scattered rain, mostly light in our western forecast area. This is a thunderstorm complex that brought heavy rain and damaging wind gusts to the Paducah area overnight. Now, as it breaks down, we’re looking at mostly just a wave of light to moderate showers. Around the middle of the day, with some daytime heating there will be a resurgence of showers and thunderstorms from the same line.

It will continue eastward through the early afternoon. Showers and storms will also be flaring up from the heating of the day. Luckily, we have abundant cloud coverage overhead. This will help to limit stronger storms. Still a damaging wind gusts potential will be there for the afternoon and evening hours from some of these storms. Of course, heavy rain and some lightning will also be present. As per usual, activity will taper off into the overnight hours with only a few showers leftover. Then, we’ll do it all again on Monday.