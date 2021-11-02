Several mornings with freezing lows

This morning’s cold front brought very little in precipitation, but the cool air has been plenty noticeable. Temperatures are running anywhere from 5-15 degrees cooler than this time yesterday. That cold air will settle in for a while. Overnights will experience rapid cooling thanks to this and clearing skies. The first of the freezing morning lows will show up for almost everyone in the state Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the low 30s or even the upper 20s for a few mornings prompting weather alerts across the state.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for most of our forecast area both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Here, temperatures will drop down to 30 degrees or below which could damage or kill crops. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the southeastern Cumberland Mountain counties where temperatures will run slightly warmer but could still get down to freezing. Bottom line, if you live anywhere in Kentucky, you should protect plants that you don’t want to be affected by these harsh morning lows. Lows will be near or below freezing through Saturday morning.

We get high pressure through this entire time frame, meaning that we will see more sunshine each day. The next best chance for precipitation will be at least the middle of next week.