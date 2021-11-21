Showers arrive Sunday

Despite being on the front edge of a powerful cold front, things are pretty quiet this morning. Showers are showing, mostly on the other side of the Ohio River. Only a few light spots have crossed into primarily the Louisville area and along the river counties. The rest of us sit under increasing cloud coverage as the front moves closer. The first feature of this system is the warm front, which has been lifting north.

Today, the cold front arrives and delivers the rain before the cold. Showers will start around noon and the early afternoon for those west of I-75. Eastern counties will get the first showers in the mid-to-late afternoon hours. Widespread showers are expected, but rainfall rates will be on the lower end for most of the event. There will be a few spots of moderate to heavy mixed in with the swath, and locations that get this will be closer to the inch mark by the end of the day. A lot of the forecast area will end with 0.50” to 0.75” of rainfall for the day.

Showers end in the early morning hours tomorrow. Clearing happens quickly as high pressure builds in. Some can expect low lying clouds and/or ground fog Monday morning, before seeing the sunshine. Temperatures will remain around 40 degrees early in the work week. The middle of the week looks better with more sun and warming temperatures. Thanksgiving brings another cold front, but the timing works out for family time. It may not, however, for those expecting to camp out early for shopping on Black Friday.