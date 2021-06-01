Showers back on the MaxTrack

It was a spectacular Memorial Day weather-wise with sunshine and temperatures returning to the 70s. Now, we’re seeing changes before active weather rolls in for the next few days. Clouds increased overnight and have been overhead all day today. Despite this, we have warmed into the 70s again this afternoon. The warmth can be attributed to the light southwesterly wind as a warm front lifts around us.

Rain showers have returned to the MaxTrack as the next storm system draws near. The first feature is a warm front carrying scattered to widespread rain in from the southwest. There will be some thunderstorm activity embedded in this especially before sunset. As the low breaks down over Kentucky, we still get the rain and thunderstorm activity through the day tomorrow. It will be a better chance for rain and storms both Wednesday and Thursday thanks to this slow-moving wave. Wednesday brings the best chance for strong to borderline severe storms. The chance is low for anything significant, outside of a few strong or damaging wind gusts and an occasional rotating thunderstorm. The wave will clear Kentucky and the Appalachians through the day Thursday and will leave by Friday.

Showers may hang until Friday morning, but don’t count on much. Most of your Friday will be fine with decreasing clouds and warm temperatures. We continue on into the 80s for the coming weekend and with high pressure filling in, the skies remain mostly clear.

