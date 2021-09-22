Showers continue as the low sits and spins

It’s a completely different look on the MaxTrack today with rain showers, abundant across the state. We’re now seeing more of the wrap-around moisture from the low. The cold front has already passed us by. Because of this, rain will be light to moderate and take on a more scattered coverage pattern. These scattered showers will continue through the rest of the day and into the overnight hours as the low sits and spins for a while. Eventually, the low will migrate north and will pull the rain with it.

Thursday morning will feature light and scattered rain showers, primarily for counties along and north of I-64. The last of the rain with the low will be exiting the state, via the Ohio River, by the late morning or early afternoon hours. Sunshine will begin working in for the southern counties as that it where the higher pressure and drier air sits. It may take until Friday for the Bluegrass, and I-64 counties to see sunshine, but it will arrive for everyone. Temperatures have taken a hit. We started Wednesday in the low 70s but dropped quickly through the 60s and into the 50s. We warmed a few degrees, but the mid-50s is where we can expect to top out this afternoon. Overnight lows moving into Thursday will bottom out in the 40s making for a chilly start to your day.

A warm up arrives over the weekend, back into the 70s. We continue warming to near 80 degrees early next week with plenty of sunshine expected. Next best chance for rain will be a weak cold front passing this Saturday. Rain chances remain low, but a few light and scattered rain showers are possible through the afternoon.