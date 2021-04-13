Showers continue for Wednesday

We’ve seen some activity today with several locations getting at least light rain at some point. Otherwise its been variable cloud coverage for those in the Bluegrass and Eastern Kentucky counties. Cloudy for everyone else. Temperatures have taken a small hit today in areas with the cloud/sun mix, but a bigger hit where clouds have remained thick. The 60s will be where the afternoon high rests.

A very similar forecast will shape up for your Wednesday with cloudy skies over scattered light to moderate rain showers. Due to the southerly path of the low bringing this rain, our southern counties have the best chance for rain again Wednesday. That being said, rain is still certainly possible for those in along I-64 and north. Rain will come to an end through the evening hours Wednesday as the front pushes through.

This will lower the temperature for the end of the week as we set up with a break from the rain. Temperatures will dip back into the 50s for afternoon highs. Some positive news will be the added sunshine for some of Thursday and most of Friday. Rain chances will go up through the weekend.

