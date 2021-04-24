Showers for Saturday

After a couple of cool but mostly dry days, the pattern changes for the weekend. As of now, we’re quiet with a blanket of cloud coverage sitting over us. Temperatures are still chilly, but nowhere near freezing which is a nice change of pace. We’re running about 15-20 degrees warmer than this time yesterday.

Rain showers will begin in the late morning for western counties and work east through the midday and afternoon hours. It is likely that you will get rain, no matter where you live in Kentucky today. It’s one of those kind of storms, where the rain shield extends for many miles. Light rain will be the norm, however a few spots in our southern counties may get a thunderstorm embedded which could put down some moderate to heavy rain. A stronger win gust or some small hail is also possible with the thunderstorms. Still, this will mostly be a non-eventful system. Some ponding on roads or small stream and creek swelling is possible. As we move into the evening, showers come to an end. We’ll pick up anywhere from 0.25” to just shy of an inch for most locations. Localized spots in the south may exceed the inch mark under the stronger thunderstorms.

Sunday promises to be the better of the two weekend days. Due to the added moisture, fog will be widespread Sunday morning. As the day drags on, we’ll see the fog lift, the clouds break, and eventual sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will suffer from the cloud coverage. We’ll top out in the 50s today and 60s tomorrow. Better weather, with sunshine and warmth, still expected early next week.

