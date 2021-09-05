Showers for Sunday

Showers are showing on the MaxTrack this morning as the cold front continues to slide through the region. Rain is mostly light and scattered with a few spots of moderate mixed in. Temperature are running in the 60s or low 70s due to cloud coverage and being on the “warm side” of the system.

The cold front this weekend was timed perfectly to give us a nice Saturday, mostly rain-free with the shower not moving in until later in the day. Rain amounts have been marginal so far and we’re not expecting more than a half inch generally across the forecast area. Showers will continue light to moderate through the morning and early afternoon, becoming more scattered and eventually closing out later this evening. Don’t expect to see too much in the way of sunshine today. We may catch a little in the western counties, but it will be hard to do.

Clouds decrease overnight and sets us up with another nice day for Labor Day. Temperatures will remain below normal but warm closer to as we go through the early part of the week. A midweek cold front ups the rain chance, but cools us down and dries out the air for late week.