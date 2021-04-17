Showers for the start of the weekend

Starting the weekend off on a dry note for most of the state, with only a few light showers trying to make it down to the ground. Temperatures are on the cold side, dropping into the upper 30s for a lot of folks with only a few low 40s still out there. Of course, things are much different to our west where cloud coverage has been thicker; temperatures are up to the low 50s for some that direction.

For your Saturday, things will be cloudy small bits of activity through the day. You can expect a light rain shower every so often, not putting down much more than a trace amount of rain. Temperatures will have a chance to warm to about 5-7 degrees shy of normal for this time of the year. Moving on to the latter part of the weekend. Sunday looks nice. We should get some of the sunshine back after a round of morning low-lying clouds and fog. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s, and the rain chance is lower. We keep warming for early week as high pressure sets up and winds shift out of the south. We’ll be a lot closer to normal temperatures as we approach the middle of the week.

Of course, you can never really trust a warmup this time of the year. There’s usually a price to be paid. That will come in the form of another cold blast that sends afternoon highs back into the upper 40s and low 50s and overnight lows down to freezing. The end of the week will look better but will still run below normal.