Showers leave, cool air stays

Showers and thunderstorms stuck with us through most of the day Friday and overnight into this morning. Showers continue, but the line is pushing mostly through eastern counties with only scattered rain leftover.

As we continue through the rest of today, the rain will leave, but the cooler air will stay put. Temperatures have been running in the upper 70s and low 80s recently, but the best we will make it to this afternoon is the low 60s. That’s roughly a 20-degree drop between days. This signals a strong cold front, which was evident by the amount of severe weather around us. We lucked out with only a line of heavy rain and gusty winds. Winds will remain gusty through the day, but the sunshine will eventually come out. It will not help to warm us much today or tomorrow.

Sunday will start in the low 40s or upper 30s for lows. Temperatures will only warm to around 65, despite abundant sunshine. High pressure will keep the sunshine going through the beginning of the week and as winds shift, we will get a slow climb back to normal for afternoon highs. Normal temperatures for mid-October will be felt by Tuesday.

Another cold front looks to take another run at us, this time weak in nature. Showers will arrive around Thursday with temperatures cooling again for next weekend.