Showers return for Sunday

Saturday was nice and beautiful thanks to continued high pressure and winds shifting out of the south. Even though we stayed below the normal high for the day, temperatures still managed to reach the 70s making for a nice afternoon outdoors. Now, we focus attention to the active weather moving in for the second weekend day.

Showers will begin overnight as a stalled front enters the Ohio River Valley. Rain will be light at first and mostly scattered through this time frame. Through the day Sunday, scattered showers will continue, and will only fall near and along the stationary front, meaning that some will get a soggy Sunday, while other locations get only a few showers. This will lead to a clear line dividing a few tenths of an inch of rain from a couple of inches of rain. Showers will continue overnight into Monday as well. As temperatures warm again into the 70s, we will have a round of thunderstorms with this batch. Heavy rain and a few strong wind gusts will be possible with the scattered thunderstorms.

New model trends are showing the Bermuda high making a play for the middle of the week. We could wind up with warming temperatures and very little in the way of rain as the ridge sets up and steers storms away from Kentucky via the upper Midwest. This will be ironed out in the coming days. What you can bet on, is a big warm up for the end of the week, shooting past our normal high temperature and arriving in the low to middle 80s for next weekend and potentially into next week.