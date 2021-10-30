Showers to start Halloween Weekend

Halloween weekend is starting a little scary with the amount of rain that is falling across the forecast area. Showers have been mostly light, with a few spots of moderate embedded. Temperatures are on the mild to chilly side this morning running in the low to middle 50s. Rain continues through the day, but showers go from widespread to scattered as we work into the afternoon. Clouds will hang tough.

The impressive low that has been slow-to-pass this weekend will finally be carried off today, which will help to pull the heavy rain with it. So, we’re finally winding down this system and it’s just in time for trick-or-treaters on Sunday. For those planning to go out for candy tomorrow night, it will be on the mild to chilly side; a lot like what it feels like outside right now. What’s better than the temperature is the lack of rain. We’re in for a dry trick-or-treat this year.

wx

If you’re waiting for cooler weather to arrive, your wait is over. Temperatures are going well below normal as we move into the work week. We are already a few degrees below normal this weekend, but we will start to cool into the low 50s and upper 40s for the middle and end of the week. Overnight lows will get close to and drop below freezing for a few, so keep that in mind for the sensitive plants. Next best chance for rain arrives later in the work week.