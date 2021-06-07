Similar weather all week

Warm, humid, and stormy is what you can expect all week thanks to a stagnant, but active weather pattern. Today, even with cloud coverage, temperatures were edging into the 80s by noon. The only thing keeping some of us in the 70s was the rain, cooling the air where it fell. Scattered showers are on the MaxTrack and it’s something we need to get used to seeing for a while.

This entire week will feature very similar conditions to what we had yesterday and today. Clouds overhead, moisture in place, humidity cranked up with the warmth, but most importantly…rounds of showers and thunderstorms. This wet and stagnant pattern is the result of a slow-moving low that’s funneling moisture into the Deep South and into the Lower Midwest. So really, you can plan your week as you have been the last few days. Prep for warm and humid days, with daily rain/storm chances. An umbrella or rain jacket will be handy as these storms roll overhead. Due to the scattered nature of the storms, not everyone will be getting rain at all hours. These wave will come and go, but only roll over select locations. Therefore, you should always be prepared for a shower at any given time. Overnights will see some of the activity wane, but as the heating gets cranking into the afternoons, chances increase for heavy showers and thunderstorms.

This pattern takes us through the entire week and into the weekend before things settle down. A cold front will finally arrive and sweep this stuff out of here. We should get back to a dry and sunny type of forecast early next week.

