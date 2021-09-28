Similar weather for a while

High pressure is back in (lack of) action and things have turned quiet. Sunny skies through the day have allowed a warm up back into the low 80s for this afternoon. The MaxTrack remains clear, and that trend will continue for a few more days.

Temperatures will remain warm and above normal for Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine will help these temperatures remain above the normal high of 76 degrees this time of the year. Sunshine will continue through the week as an “omega block” pattern sets up over the eastern United States. This block means that we have low pressure on both sides of us, but high pressure in the middle. When you find yourself in the middle of an omega block, conditions remain the same for several days before changing.

As we approach the weekend, we will see some changes. Temperatures start to lower back to normal as we get more cloud coverage. The increase comes with a large region of low pressure sliding east from the Rockies expecting to make a run at the Midwest. Our rain chances shoot up starting late in the weekend and into early next week. Timing will be worked out in the coming days.