Temperatures wasted no time climbing today and reached the low 80s as early as noon for most. This comes with skies that started mostly clear but have since clouded over. Warm and humid is how we will end the daylight hours, just as it has been. The MaxTrack shows developing showers and storms, as expected.

The pattern remains the same with heat and humidity surrounding the occasional showers and thunderstorms. The low passing to the west of us has been lifting a warm front over the forecast area. Other than driving showers and storms, it really just aids in the heat and humidity transport through Kentucky.

Pop-up showers and storms have been firing off since right after noon today. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and some lightning. The strongest of storms will bring a few strong wind gusts down to the surface. Hazardous driving is possible if you get caught under one of these as visibility will be reduced until you drive through it or wait it out. Active weather continues for the rest of the week as the pattern will be slow to break. Lower rain chances expected for the weekend and cooler air is expected by next week with humidity dropping as well.

