Slowly climbing to normal

We had mostly sunny skies this morning followed by a cloudier afternoon as another weak wave moves into the region. Temperatures are still running below normal, by nearly 15 degrees making for cold mornings and mild afternoons. Certainly not a mid-may forecast, but things eventually get better.

Sunshine has really turned around the day after cool morning lows. Sure, temperatures are still well below normal, but at least the temperatures will be trending the right way soon. As for now, we’re stuck about 15 degrees below our normal with temperatures only reaching the low to middle 60s this afternoon. A weak wave is moving in this afternoon increasing cloud coverage for most. A few light sprinkles are possible, but mostly we’re looking at virga showing up on the MaxTrack this afternoon/evening. Clouds will be thick for those south and southeast tomorrow morning. The Bluegrass will be split by cloud coverage overnight meaning some will stay warmer than others. Some patchy frost is possible, but for the most part we’re looking at lows at or just shy of 40 degrees. Areas that keep the clouds overnight will remain above 40 for lows.

After this wave, sunny skies will be the condition for Wednesday. Temperatures will warm slightly but will still be well below normal. The rebound will begin late-week with temperatures warming slowly through the middle and upper 60s going into the weekend. The 70s will finally be felt Sunday with rain chances trending in the up direction.

