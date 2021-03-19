Spectacular first weekend of spring

Rain showers are still showing on the MaxTrack, but the bulk has left. A few light and scattered showers is all that separates us from a really nice looking and feeling weekend; fitting for the first weekend of spring. If you’re not getting rain, it’s cloudy and cold, for most. It’ll also be a breezy end to the week. Wind will be gusty out of the northeast.

Moving into the weekend, high pressure will be the dominant weather feature. Skies will clear through the day today and stay clear over the weekend. Temperatures will go from the chilly upper 40s to the mild low 60s between Friday and Saturday. We keep high pressure, but watch it break down to the east over early next week. This will bring back some cloud coverage but also warm us up. Temperatures continue to warm into the mid-60s for afternoon highs with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A storm will draw near over the middle part of next week. Rain will be added to the forecast starting Wednesday as spotty showers but ramp up into thunderstorms on Thursday. Temperatures remain in the 60s for afternoon highs through next week.