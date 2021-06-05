Spectacular Saturday

Kicking the weekend off with mostly clear skies on what will be a nice day this weekend. Expect plenty of sun for your Saturday and temperatures wasting no time warming. We’ll blast into the 80s by about noon after starting the day off in the upper 50s. Rain will hold off today, but that changes as we move into Sunday.

Saturday will be a good outdoor weather day for any activity you choose. Pools, lakes, rivers may be the best due to the warmth we’re getting, but even yard work will be met with good weather today; just make sure you hydrate. Temperatures will warm quickly and into the 80s by noon today. This will be due to the southerly wind flow and the clear to mostly clear skies overhead. Things change as we move into the second half of the weekend. Low pressure will be hanging around outside of the Gulf of Mexico.

We’re not getting a storm system next week, rather a slow-moving center of low pressure that will add some kinks into the forecast. Rain chances go up starting Sunday and everyday until next weekend thanks to this feature. This will mean partly to mostly cloudy skies each day with rain showers turning into isolated or scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. Some areas will only see a few showers/storms through the week, others may get hit with multiple rounds. This pattern continues into next weekend.