Split forecast for Presidents Day Weekend

We’re starting the weekend on a cold note after the late week cold front. In addition, a dry cold front is passing this morning. This will help keep temperatures down across the region, despite getting sunshine again today. You may notice a few more clouds this morning, but they will eventually erode. Temperatures will remain in the low 30s most of the day. We stay cold Saturday thanks to a dry cold front that will only produce a slight uptick in cloud coverage this morning. Afterwards, we get back to sunshine and stay steady near freezing for the afternoon. Plan to bundle up outside the entire day.

In contrast, temperatures boost to the mid-50s tomorrow thanks to a complete wind direction shift overnight tonight. Sunday will look similar to Monday but will feel soooooo much better. High pressure keeps skies clear through the day. We get a cloud coverage increase through the day Monday as another area of low pressure moves closer. Rain showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast starting Tuesday. A couple of lows are slated for the week, so rain chances remain high again on Thursday with the second round.

The issue this week will primarily be flooding. This is due to the incredible amount of rain we received through the day Thursday. Many of our rivers are still swollen and adding more this week will likely lead to some flooding in areas. Depending on how heavy the rain is Tuesday and Thursday, we could see accelerated flash flooding. Something to keep in mind for the middle of the week.