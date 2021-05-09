Staring the active pattern

Things are mostly calm this morning with a lot of cloud coverage and temperatures running 10-15 degrees warmer because of that. The MaxTrack is picking up on a small reach of showers, mostly on the other side of the Tennessee state line near Lake Cumberland. It will be a few more hours before the rest gets going.

Approaching midday, a line of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms will slide into the Bluegrass counties. That line will then spread into the Lakes, and eastern counties for the early afternoon and then through the mid-afternoon for the southeast. While it seems like that may be the end of it, a secondary wave blossoms scattered thunderstorms for the evening and late-night hours for all. This round may have a few stronger thunderstorms that might push severe limits. Right now, we’re under a “Marginal risk” (1 out of 5) meaning one or two of these storms may produce damaging wind gusts. This second wave will finally leave the state around the morning commute tomorrow.

Clouds will hang tough though the day Monday. Some area will start with fog. Sunshine will return for some before it sets. We keep things quiet through the middle of the week. Sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but warm air is not.

