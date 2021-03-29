Starting the work week off nice

Sunny and mild this afternoon after a freezing morning start. Clear skies overhead, the reason for the cold morning start, but also for the mild afternoon finish. Things remain nice for the early part of the week before a midweek cold front that looks to bring back a taste of winter.

A late weekend front was responsible for cooling our temperatures down through the day yesterday. Things were nice after the morning rain and clouds, but the breezy cool air made for a mostly indoor type of weather day. The early part of the work week sees us dig out of that hole and bring the warmth back. It was slow at first, as clear skies brought temperatures down to sub-freezing this morning. This afternoon has been a wonderful rebound with clear skies in place and temperatures warming to about normal values this afternoon. Tuesday features another big warm up with temperatures rising to 10 degrees above normal putting us near 70 for the afternoon. This also comes with plenty of sunshine, and before the next shot at rain. A cold front will be sliding in through the day on Wednesday bringing a wet weather day. Showers and heavy rain will be with us, primarily in the morning hours, wrapping up into the afternoon. The cold air behind this front will bring us back to a winter-like feeling for the end of the week. Thursday will be a struggle to reach 40 degrees in the afternoon. Some good news in the forecast is the warmup back to normal, under sunshine, for Easter Weekend.

