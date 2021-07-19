Storm pattern breaks

Skies are starting mostly clear along and north of the I-64 corridor with cloud coverage still overhead for those south of the line. This is due in part to saturated soils from recent rain, but also because of the slow-moving frontal boundary just to our south. Temperatures are running in the 60s and low 70s across the forecast area with only a few drizzle spots under the cloud deck.

High pressure will control our forecast for a few days allowing abundant sunshine (eventually) and warm, summer-like temperatures to prevail. Humidity has been cut a bit behind the front as a somewhat northerly wind flow set up yesterday, but that trend will also change as we move into the middle and end of the week. Rain will hold off for a few days with variable cloud coverage. Heat is expected to peak around the middle of the week, and again toward the end of the week as we near another low moving into the region. This low will up the rain and thunderstorm chance as we approach the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will take us into next week.