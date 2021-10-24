Storm pattern taking shape

Things are shaping up for an active weather pattern as we begin the work week. Today, we transition into that pattern as a warm front lifts north across the forecast area. The only turbulent evidence will be scattered rain and storms in the northern counties through the middle and late morning hours today. These are moving northeast and will cross the Ohio River as we cross into the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times with thunderstorms. A few lightning strikes possible in addition to a small chance for strong thunderstorm winds.

Once the storms leave, the clouds clear as we get an intrusion of dry air. Storms will come back early Monday morning and last through most of the morning and early afternoon as the cold front finally crosses. Heavy rain possible for all areas with abundant lightning. There is a slightly better chance for strong to severe thunderstorm wind gusts, primarily east of I-75. Activity winds down in the afternoon on Monday with sunshine returning to the forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures will cool back into the 50s and low 60s midweek. Better chances for rain and storms arrive late week and into Halloween weekend.