Storms activated

\Abundant cloud coverage has been nice to keep temperatures down today. Most areas stayed in the 70s for most of the day with most highs expected in the low 80s this afternoon. This cloud coverage is the direct result of a wave of low pressure moving east over the state. Due to the warmth, and added moisture, we will see shower and thunderstorm activity through the afternoon. Heavy downpours embedded in widespread light to moderate rain showers will be the case this afternoon.

As heat continues to build, thunderstorms will flare up especially in the early to middle afternoon. A few storms could push severe limits with damaging wind gusts and some hail possible. Otherwise, watch for ponding on roads and lower visibility during heavy showers. Storms will fade overnight with clouds sticking around. Another batch of storms will be expected primarily in the afternoons each day of the week. Chances will dwindle as we approach the weekend. Heat will remain above normal for a while, showing at least 87 degrees on days that allow more sunshine. This heat will break some as we move into the weekend.