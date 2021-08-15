Storms flaring

In comparison to Saturday, the pattern has been more on the quiet side as far as thunderstorm activity goes. Rain showers have been mostly light and annoying, being produced from the abundant cloud deck sitting overhead…at least for the Bluegrass and I-64 corridor. On the other side of the forecast area (Lakes and Southeast Regions) sunshine has been breaking through as the atmospheric mixing started. Temperatures tell the difference, with the low to middle 70s under the clouds and the low 80s where the cumuliform pop-ups are. These tiny showers will continue to grow and cluster into the evening before dissipating out overnight. Before they do, a few heavy downpours and strong wind gusts possible. The VA state line counties were hit hard with thunderstorms yesterday evening, so any renewed heavy rain may lead to flood concerns. Watch for high water.

As we enter the work week, we keep the activity going. Monday features widespread rain with embedded storms, and we’ll do it again on Tuesday. The remnants of now Tropical Storm Fred are slated to move in midweek continuing wet weather across the Commonwealth. The concentration of rain is expected to stay in Southeastern and Eastern Kentucky with an additional 2” to 3” of rainfall on top of what we get today and Monday. Then, a late week/weekend cold front keeps rain chances high until Monday of next week.

Bottom line, flooding will be a concern this week. Be watching for high water anywhere and anytime you drive this week and remember to NEVER drive through a flooded roadway. If you are in a flood-prone area, have a plan in place to seek higher ground in the event of a flash flood.