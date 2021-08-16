Storms for us while keeping an eye on Fred

Showers again on the MaxTrack this afternoon with isolated to scattered heavy rain and some spots showing abundant lightning. Temperatures are warm in the upper 70s and low 80s with humid conditions in place offering fuel for the thunderstorms flaring.

“Showers and storms” a phrase we all have to get used to this week. A wave of low pressure is the culprit in the weekend storms and for what we have early this week. Tuesday will feature a small amount of Fred’s moisture. Luckily the heavier amounts look to remain well to the east. However, southeastern counties could get a few inches of rain from the remnant tropical system. Once Fred passes, we have enough low pressure hanging around to keep storms in place, albeit lower chances for the end of the week. We’re still expecting a cold front over the weekend to deliver better chances for rain, but not much for a cool down.

In other news, Tropical Storm Fred bearing down on the Florida Panhandle this afternoon/evening with a landfall near Port St. Joe, FL. As the storm spreads north it will weaken, but not before bringing several inches of rainfall from the Panhandle, through Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. We are watching the route it takes. We will get *some* rain from the remnants of Fred, but the path will determine how much. Some models are saying 2" to 3" for southeastern counties, others are showing up to 5" for areas east of I-75. Only time will tell how Kentucky will be affected by the remnant low, and these numbers will become more clear in the next 24 hours.