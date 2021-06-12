Stormy pattern winding down

Good things come to those who wait, and I’d say we’ve waited long enough. The hot, humid, and stormy weather of last week can be forgotten and we can focus on a much better forecast looking ahead. So far today we have some clouds overhead which could be producing some light drizzle or mist. Fog will be the case for those in the river valleys and there will be low clouds mainly east of I-75. These clouds will slowly break through the day. Otherwise, you’re looking at partly cloudy, warm, and humid for most of your Saturday.

It’s been a long stretch with warm and humid afternoons and occasional rain showers that really put down some rain. Flash flooding was starting to become a real possibility around the forecast area due to multiple rounds of soaking rains. This weekend, we see a change in that pattern. Most of Kentucky remains dry today, with only a few light showers expected in eastern counties as a result of some stubborn stratus in the area. We’re still not losing the heat and humidity, so you still get the pool weather without having to wait out as many storms. The cold front responsible for clearing the active pattern will bring a few storms to us tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon time frame. Otherwise, we’re running warm and humid for Sunday as well. Just expect a higher rain/storm chance.

Once that front clears Sunday evening, we’re in for a nice treat. High pressure will form and lead to mostly clear skies each day. A dry cold front sets up for midweek ushering in cooler air, without the rain. More importantly, the air following will be drier. All week we’re going to get cooler and less humid air. This will make all next week look and feel spectacular. Clouds increase as we move into next weekend with rain chances getting higher.

