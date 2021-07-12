Stormy weather early in the week

A few rain showers were around through the early and middle part of the day, but additional development will occur this afternoon and evening. Cloudy skies overhead along with rain in the area helped to keep our temperatures down below the normal of 87 for this time of the year. When the rain rolls through, your air temperature will be knocked down from the low to middle 80s down into the 70s.

Showers will be scattered in nature today with heavy downpours and a few gusty winds. The heating of the day will flare up additional storms this afternoon and evening, some of which may be on the strong side. A marginal risk of severe storms (1 out of 5) exists over the entire forecast area, signifying that a few of these storms may push severe limits. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat from these storms. Also, as we’ve seen recently, heavy downpours leading to reduced visibility, and lightning are also possible. Rain and thunderstorm chances will taper as we move into the middle of the work week. This is due to the weakening of the low overhead and some ridging building in.

This will be short-lived as rain and thunderstorm activity will move back in over the weekend. Temperatures will remain below normal, but not by much. We’ll warm with the midweek ridging, and cool slightly as we move into the weekend. Despite the up and down nature of the temperatures, we will run warm and muggy for the foreseeable future.

