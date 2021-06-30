Strong storms and a good deal of rain

Showers and storms have been popping up on the MaxTrack since the late morning; small at first, but gradually gaining in size and coverage. Pressure is lowering as a slow-moving cold front approaches from the north and west. Showers will become more organized and widespread in coverage as the afternoon and evening progresses. Otherwise, it’s another warm and humid day. Areas not getting rain are running in the 80s with heat index values pushing into the 90s.

Isolated showers and storms continue across the state this afternoon and evening with clustering expected at times. These storm clusters will bring heavy downpours and plenty of lightning. Some storms will have the ability to bring strong wind gusts down to the surface level and this may cause issues. We have a “marginal” risk for severe storms this afternoon with the primary threat being damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain could cause a reduce I visibility and a brief period of minor flood conditions. As we approach the overnight hours, the front and subsequent low will enter the state. Some of the heaviest and most widespread rain showers will occur at this time. This will be the first wave of widespread rain and thunderstorms. Another push will come through in the middle of the day on Thursday. This push will be widespread and heavy at times with strong thunderstorms embedded. This will also be the timing on the best chance for flooding.

Several inches of rainfall are expected across the forecast area. Some spots may top out near 4.00” by Thursday afternoon. It will be critical to be aware of road flooding and to avoid those areas. One more line of thunderstorms will move through late Thursday and into Friday morning. This will be the back edge of the precipitation and once it crosses your location, rain chances drop sharply. Cooler and drier air will arrive making for a very nice July 4th weekend.

