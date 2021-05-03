Strong storms continue Tuesday

It was an active morning with scattered strong and severe thunderstorms. Since then, the severe threat has lowered, but the activity continues. Scattered storms or heavy rain is still showing up on the MaxTrack this afternoon. A few strong wind gusts are still possible with these showers. Otherwise, you’re getting some sunshine mixing in between the clouds over the region.

An active weather block has set up for the start of the work week and we’re only through about half of it. Showers and thunderstorms this morning dropped heavy rain with strong wind gusts. A tornado warned storm in Monroe County this morning caused damage to structures near Tompkinsville. A damage survey team will be there this afternoon determining if the damage was caused by a tornado or just straight-line wind gusts. As we approached the middle of the day and moved into the afternoon, the severe threat diminished, but scattered storms remained. These storms will wind down this evening and overnight before the next round moves in. The first wave expected Tuesday will be an early morning event, primarily in the Lake Region of Kentucky. Some of the southeast forecast area will also get strong storms from this.

A second wave will roll in around the mid to late morning hours and this will be for everyone. This line will contain thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and a brief tornado. That second line will leave the state around noon, but we’re not quite finished yet.

Around 3 pm Tuesday, another flare up will happen, causing an additional round of strong to potentially severe storms These will continue, in more of a scattered fashion through the evening and overnight. All rain from these storms is expected to wrap up through the morning on Wednesday.

