Strong thunderstorms this evening

Temperatures are up thanks to gusty winds out of the south as we now sit on the warm side of the next low. After the morning round of rain and thunderstorms we took a nice break from the action. Clouds have been breaking showing some blue as temperatures climb close to 80 this afternoon.

The activity will roll through for the late afternoon and evening hours as the cold front slides east. Cells will fire up ahead of the line and some of these will have the potential to push severe limits. From an area including the Bluegrass and the northern/northeastern counties, a “Slight” risk of severe weather (2 out of 5) has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat possible with these storms. A few isolated incidents may include hail over an inch in diameter and a few spin-up tornadoes, although these threats are on the low end. Naturally, heavy downpours and lightning will be secondary threats.

Showers and storms end overnight. Cooler air will move in dropping the 80s of today back into the upper 60s for tomorrow.