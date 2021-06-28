Summer heat in full swing

It did not take long for the morning lows in the 70s to climb back into the 80s once the sun was up. Temperatures warmed quickly due to mostly clear skies and the wind still blowing from a southerly orientation. Isolated showers and a few thundershowers have popped up on the MaxTrack this afternoon.

Summer takes no break early this week as temperatures skyrocket into the upper 80s and low 90s across the state. So far today, most have remained in the 80s with only a few exceptions. Even if your city didn’t cross the 90-degree threshold, it still felt like it did thanks to the added humidity. Dew point temperatures running in the low 70s made for a tropical feeling to the airmass. It also put our heat index values into the low to middle 90s this afternoon. Tomorrow, more locations will have a chance to reach 90 degrees, and as a result, heat index values will be closer to 100 in the afternoon on Tuesday. Good heat safety techniques will be needed if you plan to spend a lot of time outdoors tomorrow.

Rain chances will be about what they were today, isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms will develop from the heat of the day. If one rolls over, you can expect a cooling dose of rain with a few lightning strikes. Better rain chances set up for late week as the cold front finally passes. Temperatures will cool as a result along with lower humidity. 4th of July weekend is still looking great with sunshine and a better feel to the air.