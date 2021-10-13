Summer weather hangs on

Clouds have been thinning and breaking this afternoon allowing temperatures to warm back to late-summer standards. A lot of areas will end the afternoon in the middle to upper 70s with select spots in the low 80s this afternoon. These summer temperatures will be ending in a few days.

A subtle warm front is rising to our west which will be the kick our temperatures need to reach the 80s over the next two days. A large low-pressure system, stretching from Canada to Mexico is nudging closer to Kentucky and the abundant cloud coverage today was the first sign of change. As the warm front lifts, a small chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms is possible late this afternoon. Not much will result from this, and showers will be fizzling out as we move into the sundown hours. Thursday will feature more sunshine than what we had today. This, along with the southerly wind flow behind the warm front will let temperatures warm into the 80s.

As the cold front nears us on Friday, continued southerly flow will keep temperatures warm. Rain looks to start arriving in the Bluegrass and Lakes Regions in the mid to late afternoon Friday with continued rain and storm activity overnight into Saturday. Western forecast area counties will have rain rates and coverage diminishing through the day Saturday. Eastern counties will have continued cloud coverage and rain through the day. By Sunday, skies are clearing for the end of the weekend and early next week. The real change will be taking the temperatures down from the 80s to the 60s between Friday and Saturday after the front passes. A fall weekend is ahead of us.