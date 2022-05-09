Summer (weather) returns

Things are shaping up for a summer feeling this week with sunshine returning to the forecast over warm air for the forecast region. High pressure will keep us free of rain for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will warm into the 80s each afternoon with morning lows only cooling into the 50s and 60s.

The next best chance for rain sets up over the weekend with a low and a front moving back into the region. Showers will be isolated at first with a few thunderstorms possible on Saturday. Sunday has the better chance for showers and storms as a front passes to cool us down from the 80s, back into the 70s for the beginning of next work week.