Summer weather weekend

Things are shaping up for a very nice, and summer-like weekend for the Commonwealth. Temperatures will be running between the 60s in the mornings up to the low 80s for the afternoons. We reached the low 80s for most yesterday, with the mid-80s possible for most for this afternoon. This warm air is the result of strong high pressure to our southwest bringing winds out of the south; they will be breezy at times. This, mixed with abundant sunshine will make for summer weather today and tomorrow. Another reason for wind strength will be the eventual cold front slated for late Monday.

This front will bring back showers and a few thunderstorms for the beginning of the work week. It will also bring back a more spring-like feeling to the air and will even cool us down to around 60 degrees for the middle of the week. Afternoons will run cool (relatively), especially after the warmth of the weekend. There will also be another frost potential for Wednesday and Thursday morning. We warm it up with more sunshine for the end of the week/coming weekend.