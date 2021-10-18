Sun, sun, and more sun

Abundant sunshine making for another nice fall day today. Temperatures are running slightly warmer (3-6 degrees) which will put our afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s and closer to normal for this time of the year. If you’re going to get fall weather in October, it’s hard to beat what we have in place today. Reason being, it’s normal. Normal temperatures run in the upper 60s in mid-October and that’s exactly where we will be both today, and tomorrow.

The added bonus is the high pressure, keeping sunshine in place. Sunshine continues again tomorrow, with changes occurring midweek. A low is organizing over the Rockies today and the Plains tomorrow. This is our next rainmaker and cool air producer. Showers will enter the forecast on Thursday after clouds increase through the day Wednesday. Showers will be scattered and there will be a few thunderstorms possible. This is a weaker cold front, compared to what we had over the previous weekend. Therefore, we will only be cooling down about 10 degrees and storms are not expected to be as strong. Still, you can prepare for a cooler than normal weekend upcoming after the front leaves us late week.