Sunday forecast split

The bulk of the rain has left the forecast area as the cold front exited this morning. Despite cooling about 10-15 degrees, winds remain out of the south this morning and the low rotates around to our north. Due to this, a few light rain showers will be possible through the day, but only for our northern and Bluegrass Counties. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low to middle 50s.

Clouds will be split, like the rain, through the day today. More cloud coverage and a few light rain showers can be expected through the afternoon for northern and Bluegrass counties. If you live south of the Bluegrass and Mountain Parkways, you’ll have more sunshine breaking in and will likely remain dry through today. Temperatures rebound with the southerly wind Monday. A few showers are possible but will be hard to come by Monday.

The weak front will be enough to get the cooling trend going for midweek. Temperatures fall from 70 degrees to near 60 from Monday through Wednesday. We’ll hover around that for a few with intermittent showers. Temperatures don’t warm up much going into next weekend, where more showers are looking likely.

