Sunday funday

It’s another outdoor weather day as sunshine continues, this time with warmer air. Skies are clear this morning which let temperatures drop down into the 30s for some, 40s for others. Regardless it’s a cold morning start before we begin the warmup. A few cirrus will be all that screens the sky this afternoon. Enjoy another nice day!

Moving right along, after a terrific Sunday we can start to focus on the work week weather. The beginning of the week looks to be more of a visual change. Skies will begin to show cloud coverage, especially on Tuesday. Temperatures also go up for the early part of the work week; not much, but some. The increase in cloud coverage is a sign of the breakdown of high pressure and the introduction of a low. Rain showers will slide near us on Tuesday. Most will be unsuccessful in reaching the ground, but a sprinkle or two isn’t out of the question. The better chance for showers comes later. Wednesday features scattered light rain and Thursday brings the best chance of the week for both rain and thunderstorms. Afternoons remain in the 60s through the work week, and overnight lows stay between the middle 40s and the low 50s. It will certainly be a textbook spring week.