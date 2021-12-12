Sunshine returns for Sunday

After a long Saturday with storms and cloud coverage, we transition to a quiet weather pattern for a few days. High pressure has been building in after the early weekend cold front and now we get back to clear skies. This will be needed for all of the cleanup around the state taking place after the rounds of severe and tornadic weather.

Temperatures have fallen 30-40 degrees overnight compared to yesterday dropping our lows into the middle or upper 20s. We will bounce back to “normal” for this time of the year with afternoon highs slated for the upper 40s and low 50s. We have another cold morning below freezing tomorrow, but that will be the last for a while. Temperatures will warm impressively again for mid-December, putting us back in the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday. We’ll break into the 60s for everyone midweek as another round of active weather begins.