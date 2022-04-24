Sunny skies for Sunday

Temperatures are starting mild this morning and will warm quickly now that the sun is up. Expect to be in the low to middle 80s again this afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine and a breezy wind out of the south. Monday, showers return to the forecast. Clouds increase through the morning with showers arriving in the afternoon and lasting into the evening. A few rumbles of thunder can be expected, but we’re mostly looking at light to moderate, scattered showers. Cooler air works in for midweek.