Sunshine and mild temps for Sunday

Sunday is shaping up to be another nice one for us thanks to increasing sunshine and warming temperatures. This morning, we’re starting out warmer for some locations, but still close to the frost point for others. Clouds are still present in the eastern counties from last night’s cold front, also, winds have yet to shift out of the northeast, therefore temperatures are warmer in these spots. Western Bluegrass and the western counties in the Lakes Region have had a reduction in clouds as high pressure builds in from the west. This, along with a shift to an ENE wind direction is allowing for some cooling down into the middle 30s.

The FROST ADVISORY remains in effect for some of these counties through 9:00 am. Afterwards, sunshine increases for everyone today making for a nice look to the forecast Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will run about the same as yesterday, so we’ll have a mild finish to the day. Looking ahead to the work week. Things are still shaping up to be active. Showers will arrive later in the day Monday ahead of a couple of lows, connected together. These lows will keep rain chances up Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for thunderstorm activity, even with afternoon highs only reaching the 60s.

Thursday looks mainly dry, before a little more activity to wrap up the week.