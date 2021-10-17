Sunshine and warming temperatures

Despite the cool down for this weekend, afternoon have been very nice. We started the day with cold temperatures around the state. Most locations, including the Blue Grass Airport dropped into the upper 30s; something we haven’t done since mid-May. Abundant sunshine helped to warm temperatures back up into the low to middle 60s for the afternoon. Moving forward, temperatures continue to climb each afternoon thanks to continued sunshine but also shifting wind direction. The center of high pressure is moving south of us this week, so by Tuesday we’re already back to normal temperatures.

By Wednesday we’re in the warm sector of the next storm system, further driving temperatures up into the 70s. This will be short-lived as the next system brings another cold front. This one will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday. Then cooler air to drop us back into the low 60s by week’s end. Residual showers will hang around going into the weekend, but overall rain chances remain low.